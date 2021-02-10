Shaker Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 18,430 Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund stock opened at $15.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.17 and a 12-month high of $17.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0465 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

