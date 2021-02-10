Shaker Financial Services LLC Buys 58,234 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,234 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 0.18% of MFS Intermediate Income Trust worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,100,000 after buying an additional 1,881,654 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 692.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 245,989 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY bought a new position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 51.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.80. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $3.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th.

About MFS Intermediate Income Trust

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

