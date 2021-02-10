Shaker Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 19,005 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAM. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 2.1% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 683,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 13,876 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in General American Investors by 1.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 139,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in General American Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 117,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its position in General American Investors by 302.0% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 101,462 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 76,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in General American Investors by 4.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GAM opened at $38.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $39.09.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

