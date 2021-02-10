Shaker Financial Services LLC Invests $622,000 in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 66,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTF. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN FTF opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a one year low of $5.56 and a one year high of $9.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.0786 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

