Shaker Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 150.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC boosted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 7.9% during the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 13,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

In other Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $147,908.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,386.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock opened at $20.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.11. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.66 and a 12 month high of $27.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

