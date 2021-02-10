Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 141,519 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Shaker Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 91.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 141,519 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust stock opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.