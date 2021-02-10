Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 7,907 Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Shaker Financial Services LLC reduced its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,907 shares during the quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 10.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $843,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 18.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52 week low of $8.62 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.78.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by PGIM Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by PGIM Fixed Income. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in high yield fixed income instruments of varying maturities that are rated Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services.

