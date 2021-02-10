Share Buyback Program Announced by Global Payments (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:GPN opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 1 year low of $105.54 and a 1 year high of $215.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Raymond James dropped their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.61.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.