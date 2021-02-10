Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) Given a €270.00 Price Target by Bank of America Analysts

Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SAE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €177.56 ($208.89).

SAE stock opened at €230.00 ($270.59) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.89. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1 year low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a 1 year high of €238.00 ($280.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €172.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €150.37.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

