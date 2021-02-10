Shufro Rose & Co. LLC Takes $96,000 Position in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 59.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 9.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 133,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Safeguard Scientifics in the third quarter valued at $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 528.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 42.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Safeguard Scientifics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SFE opened at $7.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.25. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.28.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safeguard Scientifics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safeguard Scientifics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.