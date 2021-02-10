Sidoti Downgrades Systemax (NYSE:SYX) to Neutral

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

NYSE SYX opened at $44.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.48. Systemax has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $45.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.09.

In related news, SVP Manoj Shetty sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $93,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,472 shares in the company, valued at $207,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barry Litwin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total value of $715,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,983 shares of company stock valued at $3,154,855 in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Systemax by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Systemax by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after purchasing an additional 58,059 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at $18,309,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Systemax in the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Systemax by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 255,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

About Systemax

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

