Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Commerzbank upgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Siemens Healthineers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded Siemens Healthineers to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $29.61 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.08. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of $16.19 and a 12-month high of $29.97.

About Siemens Healthineers

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.