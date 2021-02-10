Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Trading 9% Higher

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) traded up 9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.55 and last traded at $44.21. 2,035,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 1,561,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.55.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.72.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.77. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $72,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 388.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 71.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 01, 2020, it operated 3,208 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

