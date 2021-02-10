Silchester International Investors LLP Trims Stock Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Silchester International Investors LLP lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,665,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,248,810 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group comprises 32.6% of Silchester International Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Silchester International Investors LLP owned 8.08% of Janus Henderson Group worth $476,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $31.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 70.37, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $35.23.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.30%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

