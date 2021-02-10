Silver Lake Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lowered its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 98.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,453 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 66,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 40,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $667,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 47,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

NYSE:ATO traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.92. 17,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,204. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.14. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $121.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $914.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Sampson purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.41 per share, with a total value of $48,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Atmos Energy from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.93.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.