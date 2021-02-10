Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $3.64 Million Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 214,293 shares during the period. Monmouth Real Estate Investment comprises approximately 2.0% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 506,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after buying an additional 16,556 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 55,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. 2,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,556. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 13.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 87.18%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MNR. National Securities assumed coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Monmouth Real Estate Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monmouth Real Estate Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 119 properties containing a total of approximately 23.4 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

