Silver Lake Advisory LLC Has $345,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 97.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,556 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,635.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.49. The stock had a trading volume of 13,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,869. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its 200 day moving average is $90.33. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

