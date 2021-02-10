Silver Lake Advisory LLC Lowers Position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC decreased its position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,698 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

NOBL stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.48. 572,312 shares of the company were exchanged. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.27.

