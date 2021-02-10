Silver Lake Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

In related news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total transaction of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total value of $18,689,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,199,071.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,862 shares of company stock valued at $77,302,785. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $173.87. The stock had a trading volume of 102,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,926. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $175.70. The company has a market cap of $159.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

