Silver Lake Advisory LLC Sells 25,002 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 99.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,002 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter worth $1,261,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EnerSys by 3.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter worth $690,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 15.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.42. 5,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,721. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $94.68.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.