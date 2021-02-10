Silverway Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5,807.00 (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Silverway has a market capitalization of $11,465.13 and approximately $5,807.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Silverway coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Silverway has traded 14.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,474.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $493.79 or 0.01085846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.00454545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00036251 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000494 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008550 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Silverway Coin Profile

Silverway (CRYPTO:SLV) is a coin. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 coins. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Silverway is an integrated provider of trading data and liquidity for private sale tokens. The platform provides professional investors with access to aggregated data and analytics on OTC transactions to support investment decisions and helps buy and sell private round tokens. “

Silverway Coin Trading

Silverway can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Silverway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

