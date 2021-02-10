Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Price Target Increased to $106.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $98.00 to $106.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $95.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.38 and its 200 day moving average is $95.69. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $105.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $293.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.00 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 20.67%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $186,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,160,898.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,150.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,291 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,072 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSD. Robecosam AG grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,360 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

