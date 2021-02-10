Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of SIOX traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,765,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,573. Sio Gene Therapies has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.05.

SIOX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

