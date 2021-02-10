Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional parks. The Company has parks comprised of theme, water and zoological parks offering rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts, shows, restaurants, game venues and retail outlets. The Company holds long-term licenses for theme park usage throughout the United States (except the Las Vegas metropolitan area), Canada, Mexico and other countries of certain Warner Bros. and DC Comics characters. These characters include Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird, Yosemite Sam, Batman, Superman and others. In addition, it has certain rights to use the Hanna-Barbera and Cartoon Network characters, including Yogi Bear, Scooby-Doo, The Flintstones and others. The Company uses these characters to market its parks and to provide an enhanced family entertainment experience. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is based in New York, NY. “

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Six Flags Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $39.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

In other news, CEO Mike Spanos sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $27,980.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,960,443.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 118,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.