Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $12.55. Siyata Mobile shares last traded at $12.88, with a volume of 1,248 shares trading hands.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Siyata Mobile in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

About Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

