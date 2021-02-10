Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $7.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

SWKS stock opened at $182.91 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions has a twelve month low of $67.90 and a twelve month high of $189.70. The company has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.99.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. 140166 lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.24.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,709,432.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.68, for a total transaction of $253,020.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,492.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,115,223 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

