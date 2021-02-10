SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.73

Shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.73, with a volume of 12 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SMART Global from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.50.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $291.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.24 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 118,466 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake Sumeru (Offshore) Silver sold 2,090,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $84,227,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100,300 shares of company stock worth $84,564,930 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in SMART Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SMART Global by 3.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SMART Global by 287.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter.

SMART Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

