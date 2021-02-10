Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,767.57 ($23.09).

SN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,438 ($18.79) price target on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,090 ($27.31) to GBX 1,975 ($25.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

SN stock opened at GBX 1,547 ($20.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of £13.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,570.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,540.22. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43).

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

