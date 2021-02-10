Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Argus

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price upped by Argus from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Snap from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Snap from $34.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $62.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.73 and a beta of 1.29. Snap has a 52 week low of $7.89 and a 52 week high of $65.32. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.75.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $379,005.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,659,606.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 64,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $2,534,142.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,381,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,176,496.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 533,831 shares of company stock valued at $23,271,105.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 1,360.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $226,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Snap in the third quarter valued at $239,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 14.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 39,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the third quarter valued at $242,000. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

