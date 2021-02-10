SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) PT Raised to $42.00 at Scotiabank

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 112.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.50 and a 200 day moving average of $17.24.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

