Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) Trading Up 9.2%

Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) was up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 3,332,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 3,038,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XPL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $0.90 price target on shares of Solitario Zinc in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solitario Zinc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.47.

Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Solitario Zinc stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,224,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,956 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.11% of Solitario Zinc worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

