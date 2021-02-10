Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Sets New 1-Year High Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $62.20 and last traded at $61.79, with a volume of 771 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.67.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.87.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 29,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 20,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 9,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

