Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 242.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,007 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 33,987 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at $19,043,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 867,207 shares of company stock worth $150,836,958 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.23.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $188.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $341.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.63. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $190.64.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

