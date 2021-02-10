Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to announce $25.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.18 million and the highest is $26.32 million. Southern First Bancshares reported sales of $21.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full year sales of $103.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $103.36 million to $104.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $103.00 million, with estimates ranging from $100.05 million to $105.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southern First Bancshares.

Get Southern First Bancshares alerts:

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Southern First Bancshares stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.56. The company had a trading volume of 19,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,184. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.89 and a 1-year high of $42.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,924.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $105,090.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,832 shares of company stock worth $462,306. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 30,133 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,526 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southern First Bancshares (SFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.