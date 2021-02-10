SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) Stock Price Up 52,660%

Shares of SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) were up 52,660% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.53 and last traded at $0.53. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

The company has a market cap of $143.88 million, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 2.36.

Get SouthGobi Resources alerts:

SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter.

About SouthGobi Resources (OTCMKTS:SGQRF)

SouthGobi Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated coal mining, development, and exploration company in Mongolia, Hong Kong, and China. It explores for coking and thermal coal in South Gobi Province of Mongolia to supply a range of coal products in China. The company's flagship project is the Ovoot Tolgoi open pit coal mine located in the Umnugobi Aimag of Mongolia.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for SouthGobi Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthGobi Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.