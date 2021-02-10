Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. is an energy holding company based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. owns two primary operating companies, Southwest Gas Corporation and Centuri Construction Group, Inc. Southwest Gas Corporation is a regulated utility and provides natural gas service to more than 1.9 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in most of Arizona and Nevada, and parts of northeastern and southeastern California. Centuri Construction Group, Inc., is a full-service underground piping contractor that primarily provides utility companies with trenching and installation, replacement, and maintenance services for energy distribution systems, and develops industrial construction solutions. Centuri Construction Group Inc. operates in major markets across the United States and Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Southwest Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America cut Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.14.

Shares of SWX opened at $61.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $81.62.

In other news, SVP Jose Luis Esparza, Jr. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $35,020.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,066,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,280,000 after buying an additional 221,787 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,570,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,433,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Southwest Gas by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,173,450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,287,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Southwest Gas by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,984,000 after buying an additional 64,259 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,215,000 after buying an additional 40,735 shares during the period. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2019, it had 2,081,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

