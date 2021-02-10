S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

S&P Global stock opened at $332.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.43. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $379.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.77.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

