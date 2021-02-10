SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Delta Investment Management LLC

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.68. The stock had a trading volume of 318,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,705. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.34.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

