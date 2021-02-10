SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.90

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $74.90 and last traded at $74.90, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.67.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 256.4% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 713.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

