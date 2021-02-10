SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 1,598.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,186 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $376,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000.

NYSEARCA:SLYV opened at $75.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $76.24.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

