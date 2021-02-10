Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $734.56 Million

Brokerages predict that Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) will report $734.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $722.53 million to $746.60 million. Spire reported sales of $715.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.74 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $512.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.36 million. Spire had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

SR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE SR opened at $64.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.14. Spire has a 12 month low of $50.58 and a 12 month high of $87.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SR. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Spire by 72.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

