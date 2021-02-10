SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,135 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 83.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $69.50 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.88 and its 200 day moving average is $62.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.70.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

