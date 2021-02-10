SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 3,783 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 48.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,783 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 13.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

T opened at $28.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $203.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.