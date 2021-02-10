SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $137,000 Stock Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $3,679,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $212.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $221.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of -88.34 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.26.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

