SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $207,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.26.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $125.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.61 and a 1 year high of $125.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $221.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,875.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.