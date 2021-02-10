SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $256,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 431.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 38,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February by 111.0% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 60,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 31,802 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UFEB opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 12-month low of $20.87 and a 12-month high of $26.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.

