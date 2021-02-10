SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $73,000 Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 46.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the third quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 48.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $79.41 on Wednesday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a fifty-two week low of $40.13 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89.

