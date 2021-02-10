STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 56.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,142 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STAA. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,860,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after acquiring an additional 313,007 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 286,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 29.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 298,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,882,000 after acquiring an additional 68,096 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 192,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $23.20 and a 1 year high of $125.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 653.51 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on STAA shares. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sidoti downgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.71.

In other STAAR Surgical news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total transaction of $5,356,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,407.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 899,092 shares of company stock worth $95,150,214 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STAAR Surgical Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

