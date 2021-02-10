Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,822 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 168,054 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $17,979,000 after acquiring an additional 38,983 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,919,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,593,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $105.55. The company had a trading volume of 145,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,380,146. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $107.75. The company has a market capitalization of $124.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

