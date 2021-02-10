State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,923 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,276,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,936,000 after buying an additional 343,968 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 5.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,236,966 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $198,595,000 after acquiring an additional 504,742 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 39.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,686,224 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $143,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,880 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 45.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,633,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 6.4% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,903,439 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,424,000 after acquiring an additional 175,125 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $27.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

